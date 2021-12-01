** More body worn cameras being put into place for UK medics in West Midlands

UNITED KINGDON NEWS

** In an effort to stem the rising number of attacks against EMS personnel, prehospital brass in West Midlands are outfitting medics with more body cameras. That is the word from The Express and Star (Andrew Revill/December 1) which said the devices, which have been trialed since October, are being tried in conjunction with a body armour pilot which began in September. According to the newspaper, the service has seen a 60 per cent upswing in physical assaults since 2016, while verbal attacks have doubled during the past five years. Trust chief executive Anthony Marsh said the cameras will allow medics, who turn on the units when they feel threatened, to use footage for later use in court. NHS England, meanwhile, is rolling out the body worn cameras across the country.