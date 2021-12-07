** New York EMT killed in off-duty crash Sunday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York EMT from Hudson Valley is dead after an early morning crash Sunday in Neversink. The Hudson Valley Post (Bobby Welber/December 7) said the 3:30 a.m. mishap saw the vehicle driven by Erica Vilaca, 30, leave the road and hit a ditch. According to the newspaper, the vehicle then hit a guard rail and rolled as it careened across State Route 55. Vilaca, who was alone in the car at the time, died at the scene. Police say they are uncertain as to why she lost control of the vehicle. At the time of her death, she worked for Hurleyville’s Mobilemedic EMS. State police continue to investigate. Funeral services are pending.