** Northwest Territories police check stop ambulance in Hay River; later think better of it

CANADA NEWS

** Northwest Territories RCMP in Hay River are retreating from their Saturday Scrooge stance of breathalyzing the driver of an area ambulance which was transporting a medevac crew. That is the word from Cabin Radio (Ollie Williams/December 21) which quoted RCMP NWT south district spokesman Barry LaRocque as saying officers were well intentioned but misguided in their action. According to the news service, LaRoque said police were undertaking the check stop during their holiday campaign against drunk driving. He said while there were no concerns about the driver of the prehospital rig, the aim was to apply rules equally to all. Hay River senior administrator Glenn Smith, meanwhile, confirmed the stop, stressing no EMS drivers were under the influence.