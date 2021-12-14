** Scores of UK paramedics could lose jobs if vaccine mandate legislation passes

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Despite already existing healthcare worker shortages, some 500 paramedics with the Northwest Ambulance Service could lose their job for refusing to comply with potential COVID vaccine mandates. That is the word from the Manchester Evening News (Helena Vesty/December 14) which said that, at least, is the estimate of the union boss representing them. According to the newspaper, NWAS Unison branch secretary Jeff Gorman said non vaccinated medics are now being redeployed away from field positions or are being coaxed to comply so they don’t lose their jobs. Gorman said the issue is pitting vaccinated medics against unvaccinated medics. A spokesman for the NWAS, meanwhile, said the 500 number cited by Gorman is actually much lower, with several medics intending to get the shots. Director of People Lisa Ward said the service is awaiting the formal passage of legislation on the matter to move forward with any terminations.