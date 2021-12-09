** Ontario paramedics find $20,000 worth of drugs on patient

CANADA NEWS

** A pair of Ontario paramedics in Guelph got a start Monday when a patient they were treating was found to have $20,000 worth of fentanyl and other drugs on his person. Global News (Matt Carty/December 7) said the call, which played out around 11 p.m. at an area business, saw the man, 29, require EMS aid while in the washroom. According to the news site, attending police found the opioid while searching the man’s belongings to aid prehospital workers in determining the source of his ailment. Along with five baggies of fentanyl, two baggies of Dilaudid and Clonazepam were also found. Police charged the man with possession for the purpose of trafficking x 3. A court date on the matter is pending.