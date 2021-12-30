** Michigan paramedic/firefighter dies from COVID-19 contracted on job

** A Michigan paramedic who worked for both Dewitt Township Fire Department and Lansing Mercy Ambulance has died from COVID-19. The Kansas City Star (Mike Stunson/December 29) said James Swindlehurst succumbed on Christmas Eve. According to the newspaper, he contracted the virus while working December 1st (additional content:Kara Berg/Lansing State Journal/December 27). A statement put out by EMS colleagues said his skills and knowledge would be greatly missed as would his loyal character. He leaves a wife and family behind. A GoFundMe page has been started on their behalf. As of Monday, some $10,000 has been raised. He is the second area first responder to have died from COVID-19.