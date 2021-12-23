** Texas EMT killed in early morning ambulance/SUV crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas EMT from Dayton is dead after an early morning crash with an SUV near Lufkin. That is the word from KETK (Sharon Raissi/December 23) which said the 1:20 a.m. collision claimed the life of Joshua Zaborowski after he veered from his northbound path into the southbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet head-on. According to the news site, the ambulance then left the road and rolled over. A 62-year-old passenger in the ambulance was transported to hospital following the crash alongside a 68-year-old patient and the car’s driver. Police continue to investigate. Funeral services are pending.