** A South Carolina driver from Darlington County has been charged with felony DUI with death and felony DUI with great bodily injury in the Saturday demise of an off-duty EMT. That is the word from WBTW (Kaitlyn Luna/December 2) which said Timmonsville resident Donna J. Barnhill has been detained at the Darlington Detention Center. Barnhill, who had a bond hearing yesterday morning, was allegedly behind the wheel of an SUV when it left the road and hit a tree. Lamar EMS practitioner Robin Nichole Knotts, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died around 9:12 p.m. A second passenger was also injured in the crash. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police continue to investigate.





