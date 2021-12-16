** Former Louisiana paramedic dies in helicopter crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Louisiana paramedic is dead after a helicopter crash Tuesday in St. Charles Parish. WVUE (Mykal Vincent/December 15) said Joshua Hawley, 42, from Livingston Parish, died around 12:30 p.m. after his chopper crashed onto the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. According to the news site, the aircraft first hit an Entergy transmission line before plunging near marker 212. Hawley, who had been a pilot for the past seven years, also owned his own flight school. Prior to this, he worked EMS in Baton Rouge for four years. He leaves behind three children under the age of 8. Funeral services are pending.