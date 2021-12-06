** 911 dispatcher in Bell County, Kentucky accidentally shot and killed at dispatch centre

UNITED STATES NEWS

** EMS and emergency operators in Bell County, Kentucky are mourning after an accidental gun discharge at the 911 center killed a dispatcher. That is the word from News Channel 3 (CNN/December 4) which said the 1 a.m. incident occurred as two staff members were showing one another their firearms. Kyle Garret, 23, died shortly after in hospital. A spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Garret and the second person were cousins who both enjoyed gun trading. However, neither was authorized to carry weapons on-site. Autopsy results are pending. Police continue to investigate.