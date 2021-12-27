** West Virginia man arrested for trying to run over attending paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** West Virginia police in Hometown have arrested a man for allegedly trying to run over an attending paramedic Sunday. WCHS TV (Shannon Stowers/December 27) said Putnam County resident Logan Alecsander Carter has been tagged with malicious assault, DUI causing serious bodily harm, and battery on a government employee. According to the news site, EMS was originally hailed for Carter after he was found unresponsive in his car which was still running in his driveway. The medics then broke the rear passenger window to gain entry to the vehicle, prompting Carter to revive. With one of the practitioners partially inside the car, Carter reversed the vehicle, hitting the ambulance and causing the provider to fall from the car. The car door hit the EMT in the head and he narrowly missed being run over. A second practitioner sustained a cut to his head and shoulder, hip, rib, and kidney area injuries after being thrown from the vehicle. There is no word on Carter’s next upcoming date.