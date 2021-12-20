** US Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona arrests potential terrorist clad in local ambulance corps jacket

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An illegal immigrant from Saudi Arabia, who is being dubbed a potential terrorist, was arrested last week in Arizona clad in an EMS jacket after crossing from Mexico. That is the word from News Channel 2 (Kali Zigrino/December 20) which said the 21-year-old was taken into custody in Yuma while wearing a coat emblazoned with Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps patches. According to the news site, the man is linked to several questionable Yemeni groups. A spokesman for the US Border Patrol said he does not belong to the Clinton based corps and the insignia is not what the corps currently uses. The man’s identity has not yet been released.