** Texas EMT/firefighter killed in MVA Sunday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas EMT/firefighter from Tomball is dead after an off-duty MVA Sunday. Woodlands Online (Joe Sykora/December 12) said Volney Rusty Alston died in the early morning hours. Details of the crash have not yet been released. According to the news site, Alston had been working for the City of Tomball since April 1, 2018. He leaves a wife and two sons behind. Funeral services are pending.