** Funeral services set Monday for Texas EMT/firefighter killed in wreck

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are set for Monday for a Texas EMT/firefighter from Harker Heights killed Tuesday in an ambulance wreck. That is the word from KWTX (December 2) which said the commemoration for Cole Hagen Simmons will take place at Assumption’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. According to the news site, viewing will be held the day before at West’s Aderhold Funeral Home. Flags in the city, meanwhile, will fly at half staff throughout the day in Simmons’ memory. Simmons died following a three car wreck in the early morning hours after the rising sun blinded one of the drivers. That car hit Simmons who then struck the third vehicle.