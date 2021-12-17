** Former Pennsylvania paramedic, current CPR company owner charged after menacing motorist with gun

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Pennsylvania paramedic has been charged with pulling a gun on a motorist after a December 7th road rage incident. The Daily Voice (Nicole Acosta/December 17) said Philadelphia resident Rodney Millspaugh, 53, who owns a CPR training company, allegedly drew the weapon after an argument in which he threatened the life of the other driver. According to the newspaper, Millspaugh turned himself in to police on December 10th. Among the tags he faces are terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He remains in jail pending the posting of a $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for January 31st.