** Seattle EMT/firefighter dies suddenly before work

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Seattle EMT/firefighter is dead after dying before work Wednesday morning. KIRO 7 (December 9) said the death of Matt Runte was announced on the Seattle Fire Department’s Twitter page. According to the news site, Runte had been named Firefighter of the Year in 2015. The award recognized his commitment to both his community and his workplace. Runte leaves a wife, daughter, and parents behind. Autopsy results are pending.