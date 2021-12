by In

Martinez, California – Bay area requiring boosters for first responders

Washington, D.C. – Some ambulances, fire engines out of service due to COVID

Austin, Texas – Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage of fallen EMT

Canadadaigua, New York – New York is last in country to let EMS aircraft carry, administer blood in air

Florence, Oregon – Tree falls in front of ambulance on highway; crew uninjured

Horry County, South Carolina – Owl hiding in tree after being hit by car rescued by paramedics