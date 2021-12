by In

Banff, Alberta – Elected officials seek answers on ambulance situation

Calgary, Alberta – Paramedic’s death spurs questions on ambulance availability

Peel Region, Ontario – Paramedics have more mental health resources, pay and casual workers in new union agreement

Youngstown, Ohio – Police arrest man for allegedly following paramedics

Dallas, Texas – First responders sue city over pay raise delays

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Ambulance boss sorry for meal break anger