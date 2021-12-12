by In

Windsor, Ontario – Code Black, Part 2: Pandemic takes toll on EMS

Hamilton, Ontario – Paramedic boss concerned over rising calls that don’t require an ambulance

Fort Worth, Texas – Man who took ride in stolen ambulance sentenced to prison

Chicago Illinois – Fire department honors fallen paramedic one year after his death due to COVID

Belfast, Northern Ireland – Man charged with attacking paramedics and police

Auckland, New Zealand – Paramedics at breaking point; city’s five ambulances down on Friday night