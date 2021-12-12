Windsor, Ontario – Code Black Part 1: Opioid crisis and hospital offload delays tie up paramedics
Atlanta, Georgia – Family of man killed in ambulance crash will sue operator, crew
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Ambulance/bus crash; EMTs recovering
Montgomery, Alabama – New state program gives paramedics ability to provide ongoing patient care
Manchester, UK – Too many uncertainties to conclude police and ambulance service could have prevented dad of four’s suicide, coroner says
Suffolk, UK – Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to COVID outbreak
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – North East ambulance meal breaks changed to reduce delays