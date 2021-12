by

Ross River, Yukon – Vaccine mandate leaves area with 3 fewer emergency medical responders

Sherbrooke, Quebec – Paramedics feel unheard in fight for fair pay, better working conditions

Ogden, Utah – EMT/firefighter sues city over suspension for medical marijuana prescription

Manchester, UK – Ambulance bosses to request army support as hospital queues continue with Omicron cases

Peterborough, UK – Air ambulance suffers two laser attacks in one month

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics plea for help as response times suffer

Cape Town, South Africa – Health department calls on public to protect paramedics this holiday season