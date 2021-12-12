Montreal, Quebec – Paramedics call for better pay amid widespread stress, exhaustion
Naksup, BC – Mayor writes province raising concerns over new paramedic system
Vancouver, BC – Platform links first responders with specialized mental health resources
Hamilton, Ontario – Paramedics now distributing naloxone, not just administering it
Garden Grove, California – Ambulance strikes overhanging tree while transporting patient; EMT injured
West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service apologizes after great grandfather, 91, dies after waiting 10 hours for paramedics