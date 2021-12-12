by In

London, Ontario – No pay for six paramedic staffers who didn’t heed COVID vaccine rules

Portland, Maine – With EMTs in short supply, ambulance services in rural Maine want state to come to the rescue

Lawton, Oklahoma – New details released in shooting of ambulance

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Stressed emergency workers overwhelmed by winter related accidents

Flint, Michigan – First responders may receive up to $10K from COVID-19 premium pay

Scotland, UK – Gamekeeper sexually assaulted female paramedic

Johannesburg, South Africa – Gauteng EMS launches 220 new ambulances ahead of festive season to deal with COVID surge