Dallas, Texas – City tries withholding evidence in lawsuit regarding former paramedic who kicked man in face

Tampa, Florida – $12 million increase for first responder mental health services

Sedgwick County, Kansas – County EMS under investigation by state EMS board

Rochester, New York – State National Guard deploying medics to assist local nursing homes

East of England, UK – Rapist paramedic struck off

Cardiff, UK – COVID: Fears of Christmas spike in emergency worker attacks