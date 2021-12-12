by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Paramedics launch program to combat record number of opioid overdoses

Cumberland, Maryland – Union cites Vote of No Confidence to remove county EMS chief

Pensacola, Florida – Escambia EMS scandal: Final defendant convicted of falsifying certifications in no contest plea

Utica, New York – In an unprecedented move, paramedics help care for emergency room patients at hospital

Starkville, Mississippi – Hospitals seek EMTs and paramedics during shortage

Essex, UK – Ambulance in seven hour wait outside hospital