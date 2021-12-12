by In

Toronto, Ontario – First responders say goodbye to moustaches marking the end of 15th annual Movember campaign

Austin, Texas – EMS union says medics are leaving in droves

Tallahassee, Florida – Governor proposes raises, bonuses for first responders

Lexington, Kentucky – Kids under 18 make up 3.8% of ambulance incidents in state last year

Cape Town, South Africa – Ambulance crew attacked while responding to call

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria workplace equality review: Shocking degree of bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment within ambulance service

