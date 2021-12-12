Toronto, Ontario – First responders say goodbye to moustaches marking the end of 15th annual Movember campaign
Austin, Texas – EMS union says medics are leaving in droves
Tallahassee, Florida – Governor proposes raises, bonuses for first responders
Lexington, Kentucky – Kids under 18 make up 3.8% of ambulance incidents in state last year
Cape Town, South Africa – Ambulance crew attacked while responding to call
Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria workplace equality review: Shocking degree of bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment within ambulance service
Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria CEO apologizes to staff after report lays bare bullying, discrimination