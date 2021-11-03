** Former North Carolina paramedic makes brief court appearance prior to December 6th trial for murdering his wife

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former North Carolina paramedic from Gastonia, charged with murdering his wife in September of 2019, appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing prior to his December 6th trial. WCNC (Hank Lee/Brandon Goldner/November 2) said Joshua Hunsucker, who allegedly poisoned Stacy Robinson Hunsucker with eye drops, was present in the court as both the defence and prosecution filed motions in the case. According to the news site, Hunsucker has also been indicted for insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses greater than $100,000 in 2020. He has further been tagged with torching a medical helicopter in Charlotte on November 26, 2019. Following that incident, he was fired by Atrium Health. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Stacy’s family, meanwhile, claims he killed his wife for her $250,000 life insurance policy and so he could be free to be with his mistress.