US company donates $100,000 to Ohio high school of US Navy corpsman killed in Afghanistan withdrawal

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A national company has donated $100,000 to an Ohio high school in memory of a US Navy corpsman who died during August’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. A press release for National Mortgage Professional (Navi Persaud/November 23) said CrossCountry Mortgage, which is based in Cleveland, gave the funds to Milan Edison High School’s athletic program to recognize the life of Maxton W. Soviak, 22. According to the write-up, Soviak, graduated from the school in 2017. Laid to rest on September 13th, he was posthumously awarded the Navy Purple Heart and the Fleet Marine Corpsman warfare badge. Along with his parents, Soviak left behind 12 siblings.