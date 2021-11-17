** Call backs by 999 help hailers seeking updates on delayed ambulances stressing UK system

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** High call volumes to EMS dispatchers are largely being spiked by existing help hailers phoning back to ask when paramedics will arrive. That is the word from Today UK News (November 17) which quoted NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson as saying the requests for updates are putting 999 calls at an all time high. According to the news site, help hails in October exceeded 1.3 million, a 273,035 jump over the same time last year. Three out of 4 of that number were repeat callers phoning back after EMS units didn’t arrive. The stats come at time when other recently revealed figures show heart attack and stroke patients are regularly waiting close to an hour for paramedic help after calling emergency dispatchers. The target response is 18 minutes for such Category 2 calls.