Scottish Ambulance Service stepping up efforts to recruit paramedics to ease winter pressure

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** In an effort to ease expected winter pressure on paramedics, the Scottish Ambulance Service is about to undertake a recruitment drive. That is the word from the BBC (November 10) which said the service hopes to hire 356 new paramedics, technicians, and ambulance care assistants by March of next year. According to the news service, the move is being spurred by excessively long EMS response times brought on by COVID and the current reliance on both the Army and firefighters as non-emergency drivers. Along with the coming bump-up to staff numbers, the service has already recruited and trained 210 staff since June.