UK ambulances in South East to carry poppy decals for Armstice Day

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** In honor of Armstice Day this Thursday ambulances from South East Coast Ambulance Service will carry poppy decals. That is the word from InYourArea (November 9) which said the detailing is intended to show support for the British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. According to the news story, 12 ambulances in Kent, Sussex, and Surrey will carry the design. Service chief executive Philip Astle said while remembrance is an important aspect to the decaling, it is also intended to recognize the ongoing relationship between EMS and the armed forces.