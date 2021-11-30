** Funeral services held for East Texas paramedic killed in mid-November crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services were held Monday in Tyler for an East Texas paramedic killed November 17th in a crash with an 18-wheeler. KLTV (November 29) said the commemoration for Frankston resident David Eads, 42, included having a flag that once flew over Ground Zero placed in the funeral home. According to the news service the US Honor Flag can only be touched with gloves, the latter of which were then presented to Eads’ wife Vicki and her children. The flag, which has traveled over a million miles to honour the lives of first responder LODDs and servicemen, will then journey to Arkansas to pay tribute to another fallen responder.