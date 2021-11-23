** Emergency vehicle procession in East Texas escorts body of fallen paramedic to funeral home

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Texas practitioners around Tyler honored the life of one of their own Monday with a procession to a funeral home where a service for UT Health paramedic David Eads will take place. That is the word from the News-Journal (Raquel Torres/November 22) which said the commemoration for Eads, who died November 17th in an on-the-job vehicle crash, journeyed along the Old Jacksonville Highway with over 20 emergency vehicles. According to the news site, Eads, 42, began working at UT Health in December of last year and had previously toiled in both Tyler and Smith Counties. A veteran of some 24 years in EMS, he was remembered as kind and dedicated. A spokesman for UT Health East Texas said Eads death is a tragic loss felt by all.