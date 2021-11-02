** Missouri honors life of LODD military medic killed in chopper crash

** State flags in Missouri flew at half staff Friday to honor the life of a military medic killed in a chopper crash off California August 31st. KSN (Steffen Reals/October 30) said the tribute, ordered by Governor Mike Parson, recognized the life of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, who died during at-sea training. According to the news site, Tucker joined the Navy in December 2019, serving as a search and rescue technician. He was a former graduate of St. Louis’ Parkway North High School.