** Maryland EMT pleads guilty to child porn charges; sentencing not yet set

** A sentencing date has yet to be set for a Maryland EMT from Lexington Park who pleaded guilty November 8th to child porn charges. The Southern Maryland News (Marty Madden/November 15) said Nathan S. Lindgren, 26, who worked for Calvert County, was convicted of child pornography promotion and distribution x 3. Lindgren, who was arrested in April of this year, was indicted on 20 counts in May. His detention followed a tip phoned in March 9th to the state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A pre-sentencing report has been ordered prior to a formal sentence being given.