** UK EMS crews in Bristol seeing unprecedented pressure on service

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Bristol EMS practitioners are struggling to attend to high call volumes, with some reports saying 999 help hailers are waiting two days for an ambulance response. That is the word from The Big Issue (Evie Breese/November 4) which said average waits for ambulance patients to be admitted at accident and emergency departments is around 14 hours. According to the news site, EMS units are bottlenecking outside hospitals, creating a chain reaction of slow prehospital responses. In one instance an 83-year-old male dementia patient ended up being traumatized by being forced to stay in an ambulance from 7 pm to 9 am the next day with no access to bathroom facilities. A spokesman for the South Western Ambulance Service said handover times have reached record levels. Weston NHS Trust interim medical director Dr. Emma Redfern, meanwhile, said COVID, staffing problems, and infection control dictates were all contributing to delays.