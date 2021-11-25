** PEI ratifies labour contract with Island EMS

CANADA NEWS

** PEI paramedics will get a 7.75 per cent pay hike over four years. That is the word from Saltwire (November 25) which said practitioners ratified the deal this week with Island EMS retroactive to December 31, 2018. According to the news site, the agreement passed by only a small majority. Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 3324 union president Jason Woodbury said despite the deal, there are several outstanding labour issues which have yet to be addressed within the bargaining unit.