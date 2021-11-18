** Texas paramedic killed in ambulance/truck crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas paramedic from Hunt County is dead after the ambulance he was riding in Wednesday collided with a rock hauler around 7 p.m.. That is the word from Fox 4 (November 18) which said the crash near Greenville on Highway 69 occurred after the EMS unit ran into the truck which was backing out of a driveway at the time. According to the news site, the driver of the ambulance did not see the truck before it was too late. Along with the driver, a second paramedic was injured and remains in hospital in serious condition (KLTV/November 17). The driver of the truck, meanwhile, was not hurt. The name of the UT Health paramedic has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.