** 2 South African paramedics from Eastern Cape killed in road smash

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A pair of Eastern Cape paramedics from Metro EMS are dead after a Saturday morning crash between their ambulance and a truck on the N10. The Herald Live (Riaan Marais/November 6) said the duo were traveling between Cradock and Cookhouse when the accident occurred. Both died at the scene. Although information remains sketchy, initial reports indicate the collision was head-on. According to the news site, the ambulance left the road during the crash, while the truck broke through a fence. The driver of the truck also died. The medics have been identified as Craddock residents Ntombehlubi Rasmeni and Tembekile Damane. Funeral services are pending.