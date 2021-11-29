** Arkansas medic succumbs to injuries after taking fall while working with EMS bike team

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Arkansas EMT from Little Rock is dead after succumbing to injuries sustained while responding to a call at the Little Rock Marathon last week. That is the word from KARK (Joseph Price/November 27) which said Major Dean Douglas, who worked for Metropolitan EMS, died after being taken off life support. His death marks a first for the service in its 37 years of existence. FOX 16 (Andrew Epperson/November 29) said Douglas, who had worked EMS for 29 years, took a bad fall while working as a member of the EMS bike team. He was remembered as a cheerful man who was a jack of all trades. Funeral services are pending.