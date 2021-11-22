** Texas man charged after stabbing West Virginia EMT

** West Virginia police in Morgantown have charged a Jourdanton, Texas man with malicious assault after he allegedly stabbed an attending medic last Tuesday. 12 WBOY(November 17) said David Bandy, 30, who was being transported to hospital for an unknown medical condition, apparently struck at the practitioner’s hand and torso. According to the news site, Bandy was wanted on Pennsylvania warrants at the time of the incident. Along with the above mentioned charge, he was tagged with being a fugitive from justice and obstructing an officer. He remains in jail pending the posting of a $55,000 bond. The condition of the EMS provider, meanwhile, remains unknown.