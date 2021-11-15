** Georgia medic arrested in fatal ambulance crash; charges pending

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Georgia paramedic from Marietta has been arrested after a Friday ambulance crash in which a patient died. That is the word from KY3 (Gray News/November 14) which said Kevin McCorvey, who was allegedly inebriated at the time, apparently lost control of the EMS rig which then left the road and rolled into a ditch. According to the news site, patient Wilton Thomason Jr. 66, died at the scene. Police say he was not restrained while riding in the rig’s rear cab. McCorvey, meanwhile, failed an on-site sobriety test. He is currently being held in Fulton County Jail and faces tags including driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container, and failure to maintain a lane.