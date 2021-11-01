** South African gunmen fire on medics, police at MVA scene

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A pair of Rustenberg paramedics narrowly escape injury Sunday after 5 gunman opened fire on them at an accident scene. That is the word from the Independent Online (Molaole Montshow/October 31) which said the incident near Bushbuckridge played out with one of the bullets striking a police officer multiple times around 2:15 a.m. According to the news site, the shooters emerged from bush cover to ambush emergency personnel. They also forced the police to hand over both their guns and flak jackets, robbing the wounded police officer of his cell phone and car keys. They then fled the scene, sparking an ongoing manhunt. As of Monday morning, no suspects had been arrested. There is no word on the specific condition of the wounded officer.