** Funeral services set for Saturday for fully vaccinated Utah paramedic/firefighter who died from COVID complications

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services have been set for this weekend for a fully vaccinated Utah paramedic/firefighter who died October 31st from complications of COVID-19. ABC 4 (Addy Bink/November 4) said the commemoration for Riverton practitioner Capt. Merrill Bone, 61, will take place in Holladay at the Olympus High School on Saturday at 11 a.m. Viewing is set for today in Riverton from 5-8 p.m. Bone, who had worked 36 years in emergency services, began his career with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. He retired from there in 2006 after two decades of service, joining the United Fire Authority several months later as a paramedic. He leaves a wife, four children, and three step-children behind.