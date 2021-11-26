** South African ambulance stoned while transporting child to hospital

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** Violence directed against medics continues, this time with a Wednesday incident in which an ambulance carrying an 8-year-old child was stoned by Hangberg residents. The Independent (Normalanga Tshuma/November 26) said the attack involving ER24 medics played out as practitioners were transporting the youth to hospital. According to the newspaper, EMS had first been called for a boy who had been hit by a car while crossing an intersection. As the prehospital rig departed the scene, rocks were thrown at it, damaging the rear window. A spokesman for Hout Bay Community Crime Prevention decried the attack. JJ de Villiers said the incident was disappointing, and encouraged residents to fight against and not for criminality. Service spokesman Russel Meiring, meanwhile, said no one was injured by the residents’ actions. It remains unclear if police have arrested any suspects.