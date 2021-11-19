** South African medic shot and killed outside hospital

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A Pietermaritzburg medic is dead after being gunned down outside Edendale Hospital Thursday. News 24 (Londwe Xulu/November 19) identified the practitioner as Sbusiso Zondi. According to the news site, Zondi was at the facility attending a doctor’s appointment and was off duty at the time. Police say initial information indicates he was fired upon multiple times by several different shooters. Zondi had worked with Mi7 EMS since February of this year. He was remembered as a kind hearted, yet strong willed man who was eager to help patients in need. Funeral services are pending. Police continue to investigate.