** Illinois paramedic/firefighter dies by suicide Wednesday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Illinois EMS and fire practitioners are mourning the loss of one of their own after a Beach Park paramedic/firefighter committed suicide Wednesday. That is the word from the Lake & McHenry County Scanner (Sam Brocia/November 11) which said Christian Samuels, 32, was discovered dead around 7:40 a.m. at a Gurnee Holiday Inn. According to the news site, Samuels was remembered as a great leader and mentor. In a statement released shortly after his death, the Beach Park Fire Department called Samuels a significant asset to the service who would be greatly missed. Funeral services are pending.