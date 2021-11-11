Edmonton, Alberta – Provincial ombudsman says she doesn’t have the power to probe EMS dispatch consolidation
Edmonton, Alberta – City saw rise in cardiac related EMS calls amid first snowstorm of season
Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedics join study on workplace violence
Boyle, Alberta – Ambulance delays causing extra stress for firefighters
Timmins, Ontario – Most toys ever collected during ambulance toy drive
Sacramento, California – California Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash between ambulance, another driver, and pedestrian
Nelson, New Zealand – Nuisance caller ties up police and ambulance resources