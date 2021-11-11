by In

Edmonton, Alberta – Provincial ombudsman says she doesn’t have the power to probe EMS dispatch consolidation

Edmonton, Alberta – City saw rise in cardiac related EMS calls amid first snowstorm of season

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedics join study on workplace violence

Boyle, Alberta – Ambulance delays causing extra stress for firefighters

Timmins, Ontario – Most toys ever collected during ambulance toy drive

Sacramento, California – California Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash between ambulance, another driver, and pedestrian

Nelson, New Zealand – Nuisance caller ties up police and ambulance resources