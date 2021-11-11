by In

Niagara Region, Ontario – EMS and region must act now to protect 911 services: paramedic union

Monett, Missouri – Ambulance personnel to receive longevity pay

Houston, Texas – Family blames ambulance company for man’s death, claiming he was left in heat for hours

Boise, Idaho – Staffing struggles at Idaho EMS agencies lead to delayed responses

Washington, D.C. – President to sign bill giving US Navy corpsman and 12 other troops killed in Afghanistan Congressional Gold Medals

London, UK – Every ambulance trust in England is at highest level of alert resulting in “severe harm” to patients

Edinburgh, Scotland – Hoaxers call ambulance for heart attack and pelt paramedics with missiles