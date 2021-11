by

Nanaimo, BC – Drug toxicity call volumes continue testing local emergency responders

Johnstown, Pennsylvania – Man assaults officer, EMS during traffic stop

Port St. Lucie, Florida – Free ambulance service receives donation to keep wheels moving

Chicago, Illinois – First responders fight vaccine mandate

Raleigh, North Carolina – FEMA ambulances leaving this month despite impact of staffing shortages

Suffolk, UK – Call for witnesses after ambulance hit by fast moving object